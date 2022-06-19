Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) Three men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly robbing a collection agent of Rs 15 lakh he was carrying in a bag about a week ago from a store, police said here.

Veer Bahadur Singh was attacked and robbed by Sachin, Hrithik, and Kashish on June 13, when he was on his way to deposit the cash.

The three accused were arrested after a sustained investigation that included electronic surveillance by the Indirapuram Police.

The accused during interrogation confessed to robbing the collection agent of Rs 15 lakh after observing his routine and identifying the days he usually went to deposit the cash, Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G told media at a press conference.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they had been helped in identifying the target by another associate of theirs, who gave them information about the cash, the bike he would be coming on, and a mark on the bike's headlight.

According to the plan, on June 13 the three accused reached a store where the collection agent was present with a bag that was later found to contain Rs 15 lakh, police said.

Just as he was leaving the store, the accused hit the collection agent with a stick and caused him to fall down.

While he was on ground, they snatched his bag and fled.

Singh, the collection agent, immediately dialled 112 and informed the police about the robbery.

Three teams were formed to investigate the matter, the SSP said.

Police recovered over twelve lakh rupees in cash of the loot from the accused, he said.

One car, one country-made pistol, two live cartridges, an ATM card, and the driving license of the collection agent too were recovered from the possession of the robbers, the SSP said.

