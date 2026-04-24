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Politics INDIA Raghav Chadha Joins BJP; Says AAP ‘Deeply Trapped in the Hands of Corrupt Individuals’ (Watch Videos) Raghav Chadha has announced he will join the BJP, claiming that nearly two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs will follow. Alleging that AAP has moved away from honest politics, he described himself as “the right man in the wrong party.” The BJP and AAP are yet to officially confirm the development.

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Raghav Chadha on Friday, April 24, announced that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that a significant number of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha will move with him. The development, if confirmed, could mark a major setback for former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking at a press conference, Chadha said that nearly two-thirds of AAP’s MPs in the Upper House are expected to align with the BJP. He framed the move as a response to what he described as a shift away from the party’s founding principles. Raghav Chadha’s Instagram Post Triggers Talk of New Youth-Led Party Amid Ongoing Rift With AAP.

Raghav Chadha Joins BJP

#WATCH | Delhi: Addressing a press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP." pic.twitter.com/K3IK4TPXml — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

VIDEO | Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) says, “Before entering politics, I was a practising Chartered Accountant (CA). Along with me on this platform were people from different fields, some were scientists, others were educationists. Today, those leaving the… pic.twitter.com/by2BOEiBMZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2026

Raghav Chadha Claims Internal Shift Within AAP

Chadha alleged that the party, which rose to power in Delhi on an anti-corruption platform, has deviated from its original commitment to clean governance.

“The AAP that I gave 15 years of my life. Now the party has stepped away from the honest politics. I am the right man in the wrong party. I am moving away from the party and going close to people,” he said. He also claimed that several prominent leaders would be part of the transition. Why Was Raghav Chadha Removed As AAP’s Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader?

Leaders Named in Proposed Move

According to Chadha, figures such as Harbhajan Singh and Swati Maliwal are among those expected to join the BJP. He made the announcement alongside senior MPs Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak during the media briefing.

The BJP has not yet issued an official statement confirming the development at the time of writing.

If the claims materialise, the shift could significantly alter the balance within the Rajya Sabha and weaken AAP’s presence at the national level. The announcement also comes amid reports of internal changes within AAP’s leadership structure in recent weeks.

There has been no immediate response from Kejriwal or other senior AAP leaders regarding Chadha’s claims.

It remains unclear when the reported transition will formally take place and whether all the named leaders will confirm their positions. Political observers are likely to watch closely for official confirmations from both parties in the coming days.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).