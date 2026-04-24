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Politics INDIA Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak and 4 Other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs To Join BJP (Watch Videos) Addressing a press conference along with AAP MPs Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha said, 'We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP'.

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New Delhi, April 24: Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday announced the merger of two-thirds of the party’s House members – 7 out of 10 – with the BJP, citing “suffocation” and lack of opportunity to serve people in the outfit that he founded with Arvind Kejriwal a decade ago. Addressing a press conference along with AAP MPs Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, Chadha said, "We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP."

“The AAP that I gave 15 years of my life. Now the party has stepped away from honest politics. I am the right man in the wrong party. I am moving away from the party and going close to people," he said, adding that Rajya Sabha party colleagues like Harbhajan Singh and Swati Maliwal are among those parting ways with the AAP. Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh Among 7 AAP MPs Joining BJP: Full List Here.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha Addresses Press Conference

#WATCH | 2/3rd MPs of AAP in Rajya Sabha announce merging with the BJP. AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "There are 10 AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, more than 2/3rd of them are with us in this. They have signed and this morning we submitted the signed letter and documents to the Rajya… pic.twitter.com/mn4kuYs2ht — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

#WATCH | Delhi: Addressing a press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP." pic.twitter.com/K3IK4TPXml — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

The seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs are joining the BJP within days of Chadha’s demotion in the House from the post of Deputy Leader of the party for allegedly not raising key issues against the government. Interestingly, Ashok Mittal, who replaced Chadha as the new party Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, has also joined him in the merger with the BJP.

Amit, the rift with the party, Chandha posted a video and wrote, “With respect, to those questioning my parliamentary performance, I’ll let my work do the talking." Raghav Chadha Joins BJP; Says AAP ‘Deeply Trapped in the Hands of Corrupt Individuals’ (Watch Videos).

The video featured a compilation of his interventions and questions raised in the Rajya Sabha, highlighting a wide range of public policy issues he has addressed.

In the video, Chadha is seen raising concerns on several matters, including the problem of data expiry, the need to make paternity leave a legal right, and the demand to end minimum balance penalties in banks. He also spoke about issues such as food adulteration, incoming call charges, 28-day recharge scam, taxation concerns, and excess baggage charges in airlines.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).