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Technology Technology YouTube TV Multiview Update to Support Custom Layouts Across All Channels YouTube TV is testing a significant update to its Multiview feature, allowing users to create custom grids from any live channel instead of using preset sports combinations. The update introduces categories like News and Movies to the Multiview interface, offering greater personalisation. The feature is expected to expand to more users.

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YouTube TV is reportedly rolling out a major enhancement to its Multiview feature, significantly expanding its functionality beyond pre-selected sports broadcasts. According to recent reports and user sightings on platforms like Reddit, the service is testing a version of Multiview that allows subscribers to watch virtually any combination of channels simultaneously. This update marks a transition from a curated, restricted experience to a more flexible, user-driven system where viewers can create custom grids based on their personal preferences across news, movies and entertainment.

The Multiview feature has long been a favourite for sports enthusiasts, particularly during high-traffic events like NFL Sunday Ticket. However, the primary limitation has been the lack of customisation, as users were forced to choose from preset combinations of channels selected by YouTube. The new update appears to remove these barriers, integrating a broader range of content categories, including Recommended, News and Shows, into the Multiview interface. YouTube AI Age Verification: Google-Owned Platform Faces Backlash After New AI-Powered Age-Detection System Flags Adult Users As Minors.

YouTube TV Multiview Custom Grids and User Personalisation

The updated interface reportedly gives users significantly more control over their viewing experience. Instead of relying on a fixed set of channels, subscribers can now manually select live broadcasts and add them to a Multiview grid. This shift allows for more diverse viewing scenarios, such as keeping an eye on a breaking news cycle while simultaneously watching a movie or a live sports event.

To access the new functionality, users can simply press down on their remote while watching a live channel to bring up the Multiview option. From there, the interface provides the ability to add other active live channels to the screen. This level of personalisation is expected to increase engagement as the platform moves away from the "one-size-fits-all" approach that previously defined the feature.

YouTube TV Multiview Limited Rollout and Global Testing

Currently, the expanded Multiview support appears to be in a limited rollout phase. While several subscribers have confirmed access to the "all channels" functionality, it has not yet reached the entire user base. This suggests that Google is conducting A/B testing or a staged deployment to monitor system stability and performance before a universal launch.

The technical undertaking of supporting custom Multiview grids is more complex than preset versions. Traditionally, Multiview was processed on YouTube’s servers to ensure compatibility with lower-powered streaming devices like older Chromecasts or built-in smart TV apps. Moving to a custom model requires the server-side infrastructure to be more dynamic, as it must now stitch together unique channel combinations for individual users in real time.

YouTube TV Multiview Competitive Edge in the Streaming Market

As the streaming market becomes increasingly saturated, features like Multiview serve as a critical differentiator for YouTube TV against competitors like Hulu + Live TV or Fubo. By expanding customisation to "all channels", YouTube is addressing one of the most frequent requests from its community. This update aligns with a broader trend in the industry where live TV providers are seeking to replicate and enhance the traditional channel-surfing experience. YouTube AI Age Verification: Google-Owned Platform Faces Backlash After New AI-Powered Age-Detection System Flags Adult Users As Minors.

Once the testing phase is complete, the feature is expected to become available to all YouTube TV subscribers across compatible devices. While a specific timeline for the full rollout has not been confirmed, the appearance of the feature on diverse devices suggests that a broader release could be imminent.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).