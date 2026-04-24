The race for the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs reaches a critical juncture on Friday, 24 April, as the Hyderabad Kingsmen host Islamabad United at the National Stadium. The Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 match features two teams in vastly different veins of form; while the Kingsmen have secured four consecutive victories, Islamabad United are looking to recover from a recent defeat to the Rawalpindiz. PSL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: The Race for the Final Spots Explained

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Match Schedule and Timing

The contest is set to take place in the evening in Karachi, with the toss expected to play a vital role due to the dew factor.

Match: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United (Match 36)

Date: Friday, 24 April 2026

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Toss Time: 7:00 IST

Match Start: 7:30 IST How to Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Streaming Online

Fans can follow the action live through various digital platforms. In Pakistan, the match will be streamed on the following apps:

Tamasha: Offers high-definition streaming and is often the primary digital destination for PSL fans.

Tapmad: Another reliable subscription-based platform providing ad-free coverage.

Myco: A popular choice for interactive streaming experiences.

However, note that there is currently no official TV broadcast or live streaming platform available for viewers in India for the 2026 season.

PSL 2026 Free Telecast and TV Channels

Television viewers in Pakistan can watch the game for free on PTV Sports, the national broadcaster. Additionally, A Sports and Ten Sports provide comprehensive coverage, including pre-match and post-match expert analysis. Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf Involved in On-field Altercation During PSL 2026 Match (Watch Video).

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Team News and Key Players

The Kingsmen enter the match full of confidence following a high-scoring chase against Multan Sultans, where Usman Khan struck a brilliant century (101 off 47). Their balanced attack, led by the economical Mohammad Ali and the wicket-taking threat of Akif Javed, will be tested by an Islamabad batting line-up featuring the consistent Devon Conway and the explosive Mark Chapman.

Islamabad United will rely heavily on captain Shadab Khan to lead with both bat and ball. Despite their recent loss, the team remains one of the most balanced in the competition, with the all-round capabilities of Imad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf providing depth in the lower middle order.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).