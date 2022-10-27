Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) Five police teams are raiding possible hideouts of the assailants, who battered to death a 35-year-old man after an altercation over car parking near a roadside eatery here, police officers said on Thursday.

ASP (Second) Gyanendra Singh said that police have conducted several raids at their houses in Rajpur village but the accused had absconded.

The victim was Varun alias Arun, a resident of Jawli village in the Teela Mor area. The place where the incident occurred is hardly 2 km from Delhi border.

Kanwar Pal, a retired Sub Inspector of Delhi Police, the father of the victim, told PTI that even after finding a video clip on social media and CCTV footage in which the offenders were clearly visible, police could not nab them.

He said that police must ensure the arrest of the killers as they belong to Rajpur village which is a few kilometres away from Jawli village, where they live.

According to police, the incident took place Tuesday night when Varun, along with his two friends, had gone to an eatery for dinner and parked his car near another vehicle, blocking its door, police said.

The situation led to an altercation, and evolved into a full blown fight in which the accused beat Varun with bricks.

Severely injured, Varun was rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi for treatment but he had already died.

An FIR was lodged against unknown assailants under relevant sections of IPC, including section 302 (murder), at Teela Mor Police Station on a complaint of the victim's father.

A video of the incident has also since surfaced on social media.

In the video, the victim was seen lying on the road motionless as the attackers kept hitting him with a brick.

After the incident, Ghaziabad SSP Muniraj G had visited the spot and investigated the crime scene.

He has said that action will be initiated against such eateries which serve food to the people who park their cars along the road and then drink alcohol in their vehicles.

Varun's father in his complaint said that Varun had gone to drop his wife Anjali at Mohan Nagar bus stand around 4.45 pm on Tuesday.

Later, Varun, along with his two friends -- Deepak and Sanjay -- went to the dhaba for dinner, Pal said.

The father said that around 9.15 pm on Tuesday, Varun's nephew Anirudh received a call from Deepak, who lives in the same village, telling him that Varun was severely thrashed and his car was also damaged by some people.

After the call, Pal's younger son, and a neighbour, reached the dhaba where they found Varun lying in a pool of blood.

They rushed him to GTB hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Pal also alleged that when the scuffle broke out his son's two friends were with him and were having dinner.

Instead of taking Varun to the hospital or informing the police, the two ran away, the father said in the complaint.

