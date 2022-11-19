New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The owner of the Radisson Blu hotel in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad was found dead at his east Delhi residence in the Commonwealth games (CWG) village on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased identified as Amit Jain was found hanging in his flat, they said, adding no suicide note was recovered from the body or nearby.

Police received the information about the suicide via a PCR call made to the Mandawali police station.

A senior police officer said during the enquiry, it was revealed that Jain had come to his house at CWG village in the morning after having breakfast at his new house in Noida.

Jain was planning to shift to Noida with his family.

On his way, he also dropped his brother Karan at his office in Ghaziabad, she said, adding that he drove to CWG alone.

Jain's son, who had gone to the CWG flat to pick up some belonging with his driver, found him hanging. He was immediately rushed to Max Patparganj where he was declared brought dead, she added.

No allegations of any foul play have come up yet, police said, adding that further inquiry is underway and inquest proceedings are being carried out.

