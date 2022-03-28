New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) is in the process of floating a tender for processing of 50 lakh MT waste from the Ghazipur landfill dump, which it plans to remediate by 2024, senior officials said on Monday.

A massive fire broke out at the dumping yard in east Delhi on Monday, leading to a huge cloud of smoke enveloping the region and its neighbouring areas.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Urges 17 Chief Ministers To Jointly Urge Centre To Continue GST Compensation.

EDMC standing committee chairman Beer Singh Panwar said the fire was caused due to "high temperatures" as plastic is one of the major components of the legacy waste and methane keeps getting generated.

"I visited the site myself after the incident and took stock of the situation. Besides fire tenders at the site, we have deployed 22 bulldozers to help in the process of dousing the flames. By tonight, the situation should be totally under control," he said.

Also Read | Sonu Nigam Receives Padma Shri From President Ram Nath Kovind.

The giant mound is planned to be remediated by 2024, Panwar said.

The EDMC is in the process of floating a tender for processing 50 lakh MT waste from it, he added.

No casualty has been reported in the fire, an official of the fire department said, adding that nine fire tenders are at the spot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)