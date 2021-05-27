Noida (UP), May 27 (PTI) The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida Thursday said it is setting up a paediatric ICU in preparation for an "inevitable" third wave of the coronavirus pandemic which it expects in October or November.

The hospital said it managed over 200 patients during the recent surge in cases during the months of April and May – the second wave – from Gautam Buddh Nagar and other parts of Uttar Pradesh as well.

It noted that "as per various predictions by the government, a third corona wave is inevitable and expected in the month of October or November 2021 in India as has also (been) seen in Spanish flue pandemic in last century".

The first wave of the virus last year attacked the elderly, in the current second wave, more youth are getting affected and the third wave may adversely affect children younger than 18 years as they are yet to be inoculated against the COVID-19 infection, the hospital, an autonomous institute under the UP government, said.

"Considering the dire need of the hour, GIMS is setting up a 100-bedded Pediatric COVID facility. It will have 50 beds in Pediatric Intensive Care Units (PICU) and 50 isolation beds equipped in the pediatric ward to ensure delivery of effective health care to the paediatric COVID patients of Gautam Buddh Nagar and sail through the pandemic safely," the hospital said in a statement.

The institute said it has been working "round the clock" to intensify the preparations to protect children from deadly coronavirus and has analysed the "existing gap" in various resources of equipment and trained personnel.

"The equipment for pediatric facility are being procured and requirement for manpower (paediatrician, resident doctors, nursing staff) is being materialised by the administration by training more staff in the institute," it said.

"Very soon, set up of 100 paediatric beds will be functional at GIMS, Greater Noida," it added.

GIMS Director Dr. (Brig) Rakesh Gupta had recently said that the hospital has floated advertisement for recruiting more staff, including doctors, in the upcoming days and had also increased its capacity to 250 beds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)