Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Thousands of commuters faced inconvenience on Friday morning after the Central Railway suspended its local train services between Thane and Vashi, saying a girder launched for a bridge was found tilted.

The girder had been launched for a bridge that is being constructed between Thane and Airoli stations.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 09, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Commuters said the sudden suspension of all suburban services on the route between Thane and Navi Mumbai forced them to look for other modes of transport, including buses and autos, to reach their workplaces. Suburban trains are considered the lifeline of Mumbai.

A railway spokesperson said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority launched 10 girders between 1 am and 4 am on Friday for the new Airpoli-Katai Naka link road.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 09 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

However, it was noticed that one of the girders had tilted. Considering commuters' safety, suburban services on the trans-harbour line were suspended from 7.10 am, said the railway official.

“A service block for restoration work started at 8.15 am,” the spokesperson said, adding that the job will be completed in the next half an hour.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)