Begusarai (Bihar) [India], October 19 (ANI): Backing his 'Namak Haram' statement targeting Muslims, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday hit out at the opposition, stating that the government has not discriminated between Hindus and Muslims in its various welfare schemes.

Speaking to ANI in Begusarai, Singh said, "Some people say that consuming 'Haram' is wrong in their religion. Islam says that consuming free food is 'Haram'. Are they not taking a 5 kg ration? Did both Hindus and Muslims not get Pradhanmantri Awas? Did both Hindus and Muslims not get toilets? Was there any discrimination between Hindus and Muslims in the Nal-Jal scheme, gas cylinder, or 5 kg ration?"

The remarks come a day after Singh, during a BJP rally in Arwal ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, targeted Muslims while addressing the opposition Mahagathbandhan, asserting that his party does not seek the votes of "Namak Harams" (ungrateful people).

Addressing the nomination rally of the BJP candidate from the Arwal constituency, Singh recalled an interaction with a Muslim citizen regarding government schemes. He said, "I asked them, did you get the Aayushmaan card? They said, Yes. Was there a Hindu or Muslim issue? They said, No. This is very good for me. Did you vote for me? They said, Yes. I asked, in the name of God, did you vote for me? They said, No. I asked, Did you vote for Narendra Modi? They said, No. Did we abuse you? They said, No. I asked, What was my mistake?... I said... I do not want the votes of the Namak Harams(ungrateful people)."

Singh further claimed credit for government schemes, adding, "The Congress gave the slogan of removing poverty. Lalu Yadav gave the slogan. But it did not happen. PM Modi did it. You have to think."

His remarks have drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties.

Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, said, "He is crossing the limits of language. Everyone knows who betrayed the nation and stood with the Britishers. Giriraj should recall that history first."

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut too slammed the Union Minister and asked, "If someone does not vote for you, are they all namak harams?"

"Giriraj Singh, a central minister, has claimed Muslims benefit from all central government schemes but do not vote for the BJP. This is wholly untrue. Muslims voted for Modi in 2014 in large numbers, and the BJP received votes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Raut added, "Who gave you the authority to say such things about one particular community?Hindus have not given them votes... in Maharasthra, in in Bengal In Kerala, in Jammu and Kashmir, in Karnataka, Hindus have not voted for them. Will you call all of them namak haaram Mr Giriraj Singh? You are in power by 'vote chori'. When Hindus are not voting for you, will you call them 'namak haram' as well? PM Modi should expel him from the Council of Ministers You cannot tell any person, any community such things..." (ANI)

