Pilibhit (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by three men in a village in Bisalpur area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on May 15 when the girl was playing outside her house and three men, Khurjal, Jitendra, and Virendra, took her to a field and raped her, victim's mother said in her complaint to the police on Sunday.

Circle officer Prashant Singh said that the survivor's mother had alleged that the accused left the girl in the field after rape.

Later villagers found her and informed the family about the incident.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act, the officer said.

The girl's mother claimed that the police did not pay heed to her when she initially tried to lodge a complaint in the matter.

A probe is now on in the case.

