Banihal (Ramban), Jul 7 (PTI) A girl was killed in a landslide triggered by felling of a big tree in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 11 am, when some timber smugglers brought down a big Kail tree that triggered falling of boulders and landslide, resulting in death of the girl, Afia Bano, in Baddla Kumate in Rajgarh tehsil, they said.

A police official said police team has been sent to this far flung area to investigate the matter.

The body was recovered and a case has been registered, they said.

