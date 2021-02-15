Fatehpur (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a contractor in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said on Monday.

A case in this connection was registered on Sunday and the girl has been sent for medical examination, they said.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the girl's father and brother work for the accused contractor in Mumbai and she lived in the village with her younger sister and sister-in-law.

The accused, who originally hailed from the same village, entered the girl's house when she was alone and allegedly raped her, Zafarganj Station House Officer (SHO) Rajiv Kumar Singh said.

When the girl's sister, who was playing outside the house, tried to save her, the accused attempted rape on her as well, the SHO said.

The accused has fled to Mumbai after the incident, the SHO said, adding a case has been registered and further investigations are on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)