Jammu, Apr 24 (PTI) A girl was rescued within two hours of allegedly being kidnapped here, police said on Saturday.

They said the kidnapper has been arrested.

A case was lodged at the Miran Sahib police station here on the basis of a complaint from a woman, who alleged that her minor daughter had gone missing, a police official said.

He said a probe revealed that the girl was kidnapped by a man from Chhattisgarh.

A special team was formed and the girl was rescued from the clutches of the kidnapper, who was living in the Satwari area of Jammu, the official said.

He said the accused was arrested and further investigation is on.

