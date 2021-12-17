Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said female students can travel free in buses in the state.

"Our girl students are important to us and their education should be an easy experience for them. That is why we have started this service for them," Dhami told ANI.

Notably, Uttarakhand assembly polls are set to take place next year. (ANI)

