Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 4 (ANI): Girls of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district and nearby areas are determined to learn martial arts that they are ready to practice amidst heavy snowfall barefooted.

As Martial art is becoming famous art worldwide, Kashmiri boys and girls also taking participation in this game, but due to winters, Kashmir is covered under a white blanket of snow which has stopped game activities. Girls from the far-flung areas of Budgam District have started learning martial arts. These girls have great enthusiasm towards this game.

"It feels very nice to be able to learn something new. We want to win medals for our Kashmir and make our parents proud. Our coach is also very supportive of us," said one of the players, Shafiya Wani.

These girls gathered from different villages of Beerwah town of Budgam to continue practising the game in the snow.

Even in this harsh winter, these girls practice without weaning shoes on snow and learn the game from expert coaches.

"We are practising here. We are practising in the snow since we don't have enough facilities to practise in a stadium. But the practice is going on very well. We are happy we are learning Martial arts. We want to make India proud one day," said another player Muskan while speaking to ANI.

These girls have no facilities in this area where they can have regular practice. Usually, they have to travel for several kilometres for the practice. But travelling is not possible due to snow, hence if they are unable to go for a long way, they have decided to call the coach nearby the college ground. The girls gather there to start martial arts practice on the snow.

"We gather here and practice taekwondo. No matter what it is, whether it is rain or snow, we will not stop because we want to take our country further. We don't have any indoor facilities so we were practising in the snow. I request all girls and boys of Kashmir to involve in sports activities," said another player Aisha Zahoor.

The coach teaches them about martial arts and these girls learn this game despite the snow. The parents of these girls are proud of them. It is these girls' dream to reach national and international championships and to get medals for the country in the field of Martial Arts.

Coach Sujat said while speaking to ANI that the practice is happening in the snow.

"A lot of girls called me and said that they wanted to practice in the snow also. The girls said that they didn't want to stay behind. The girls said that if they stopped their practice then it would hamper their progress. Hence, I agreed and came here. The girls have good stamina and snow has been unable to lower their enthusiasm. Snow is very cold and practising in it barefooted is a huge thing but we will not stop because we want to take the children forward till international platforms like the Olympics," the coach Sujat added. (ANI)

