New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) A delegation led by Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday called on Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh and demanded the Centre include Kuruba (shepherds) community in the scheduled tribe (ST) category.

Kuruba community seer Kaginele Niranjananadapuri Swami, Congress leader H M Revanna and former MP K Virupakshappa among others were part of the delegation.

The delegation made a representation to the Tribal Affairs Minister to consider the state's long-pending demand to include the Kuruba community in the ST group, according to the state government officials.

Kurubas are the third biggest community in the state. They subscribe to teachings of Kanakadasa who was a renowned composer of Carnatic music, poet, philosopher and saint.

Kaginele Kanaka Guru Peetha in Haveri district is a spiritual and cultural centre of Kuruba community.

