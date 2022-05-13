Global experts from 50 countries examine changing face of match-fixing during in Abu Dhabi (Photo:Interpol)

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The 12th meeting of INTERPOL's Match-Fixing Task Force (IMFTF) has concluded with a call to harmonize global efforts to curb competition manipulation on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

The three-day (10-12 May) meeting brought together integrity and intelligence specialists from some 50 countries, representing law enforcement, public authorities, sports federations, anti-doping organizations and betting monitoring services.

It was the first major event held under the banner of INTERPOL's newly-created Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre (IFCACC), which provides a coordinated global response against the exponential growth in transnational financial crime and corruption.

With criminal organizations increasingly operating across betting and sports markets, participants discussed the emerging uses of technology, big data and social media. They also acknowledged that match-fixers are still very much relying on tried and true methods of manipulation, such as targeting the entourage of athletes and grooming young players, pointing to a continued need for education.

INTERPOL provided an overview on the specific tools available to law enforcement dedicated to data collection on sports corruption (project ETICA) and financial crimes analysis (FINCAF). A number of countries presented recently issued INTERPOL Purple Notices providing information on modus operandi linked to social media, identity theft, ghost and fake matches.

The meeting included a closed-door session for specialized investigators to share case studies, discuss emerging match-fixing tactics and hold multi and bilateral meetings to coordinate active international cases. (ANI)

