New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): In an increasingly interconnected world, professionals in the real estate, construction, and infrastructure sectors require globally recognised credentials to navigate the complexities of the industry.

For aspiring leaders in these fields, an RICS-accredited degree provides a significant strategic advantage, opening doors to international opportunities and fast-tracking career progression.

Institutions like RICS School of Built Environment (RICS SBE) Amity University, specialising in MBA and BBA programmes within these domains, exemplify the value of this accreditation.

One of the most compelling benefits of an RICS-accredited degree is its ability to accelerate the path to becoming a chartered surveyor. RICS membership (MRICS) is a globally recognised mark of professional excellence. By completing an RICS-accredited program, graduates satisfy a substantial portion of the competency requirements for MRICS, streamlining the process and saving valuable time. This expedited pathway to chartered status enhances career prospects and positions individuals as leaders in their respective fields.

"RICS SBE stands out by offering a curriculum that seamlessly blends theoretical knowledge with practical application. It goes beyond traditional classroom learning, prioritising experiential learning to equip students with the skills demanded by the modern industry. Through internships, live projects, and interactions with industry experts, students gain invaluable insights and hands-on experience, ensuring they are job-ready upon graduation," said an official at RICS SBE Amity University.

The focus on industry-relevant skills, combined with the prestigious RICS accreditation, provides RICS SBE graduates with a distinct competitive edge in the job market. Employers worldwide recognise and value the RICS brand, associating it with high standards of professionalism, ethical conduct, and technical expertise. This recognition translates into enhanced employability and access to premier job opportunities across the globe.

"In today's globalised economy, the ability to work internationally is a significant asset. An RICS-accredited degree serves as a & of approval, & signifying that the education received meets rigorous international standards for the built environment field. This recognition is crucial for professionals considering international careers, as it provides assurance to employers that the graduate possesses the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in diverse global markets," an official from RICS SBE Amity University said.

"The institution's close ties with industry leaders and professional bodies ensure that its programmes remain relevant and aligned with the needs of the market. This dynamic approach to education empowers graduates to tackle complex challenges and contribute meaningfully to the built environment sector. Moreover, the RICS network provides graduates with access to a global community of professionals. This network facilitates knowledge sharing, collaboration, and career opportunities, further enhancing the value of an RICS-accredited degree," the official added.

RICS SBE has announced that admissions are now open; prospective students are urged to apply promptly to secure their place in these globally recognised programmes. An RICS accredited degree offers a strategic advantage for aspiring leaders in the real estate, construction, and infrastructure sectors. Its global recognition, fast-tracked pathway to success and emphasis on industry-relevant skills make it a highly sought-after credential.

By choosing an RICS-accredited program, individuals invest in a future filled with international opportunities and professional success, leveraging the strength of a 150-year-old legacy to build a modern career. (ANI)

