New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) A joint venture of GMR Airports on Friday handed over new terminal building at Clark international airport to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), which works under the Philippines government, an official statement said on Friday.

The terminal building at the airport, which is situated between Angeles and Mabalacat cities in Philippines, was constructed within 24 months by the joint venture of GMR Airports and Megawide Construction Corporation, it mentioned.

"The size of the terminal building is around 40,000 square metre. With this enormous terminal infrastructure, the airport will be able to handle around 8 million passengers per annum (MPPA) from present 4 MPPA," said GMR group's statement.

The capacity of this terminal can be further expanded to handle 12-16 MPPA, it added.

The parking area of the airport's newly-constructed passenger terminal building can accommodate about 4,500 vehicles, it mentioned.

GMR Airports is a subsidiary of the GMR group.

"The terminal has 18 passenger boarding bridges (PBB) and 48 check-in counters," the statement mentioned.

