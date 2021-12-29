Noida, Dec 29 (PTI) The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Wednesday slapped a penalty of Rs 2.16 lakh on a group housing society for improper waste management on its premises, officials said.

The action was taken against the Sri Radha Sky Garden society in Sector 16B of Greater Noida West on the instructions of GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan following complaints by its residents, the officials said.

"The penalty has been imposed by the Public Health Department of the GNIDA. During inspection, the team found waste was being thrown haphazardly without proper disposal. Hence, a fine of Rs 2.16 lakh was imposed on the society," a GNIDA official said.

Public Health Department in-charge Salil Yadav said instructions have been issued to the society's builder to deposit the fine amount in the account of the Greater Noida Authority within the stipulated time.

If the society does not start proper waste management soon, it has been warned that the penalty will be doubled, he said.

The officer said Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, are applicable in Greater Noida under which bulk waste generators, such as group housing societies, educational institutions, etc., have to dispose of the garbage on their own.

The authority only picks up the inert waste that cannot be recycled and for that, a prescribed fee has to be paid, Yadav said.

