Mumbai/ New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Go First is investigating the incident of a Kolkata-bound elderly passenger unable to get a wheelchair at the Bengaluru airport earlier this week, according to an airline executive.

The incident happened on Wednesday early morning soon after the passenger's son seated him on a wheelchair that was available at the airport. The wheelchair belonged to IndiGo.

Also Read | World Sight Day 2022: Unique Blind Walk in Chandigarh To Support Eye Donation.

However, IndiGo staff asked the elderly passenger and his son to return the wheelchair since it was already pre-booked for another IndiGo traveller, according to three executives in the know of the development.

Subsequently, the elderly passenger had to walk till the aircraft as he had not pre-booked a wheelchair. Also, there was no other wheelchair available at the airport at that time, as per one of the executives.

Also Read | India Successfully Launches Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile From INS Arihant.

The elderly passenger, his wife and son were travelling to Kolkata as there was a family emergency. However, the son could not board the flight as he was late and the boarding gate had already closed by then, the executives said.

The Go First executive said the airline is investigating the incident.

An IndiGo spokesperson said, "We are aware of the incident concerning a passenger of another airline at Bengaluru Airport. We are working with other airlines and the airport operators to collaboratively address exigencies to ensure passengers requiring special care have a comfortable and seamless travel experience."

There was no comment from Bengaluru airport.

Requests for wheelchair are made at the time of booking air tickets and once that option is chosen, then a dedicated person is deputed by the airline concerned to help the passenger till boarding the aircraft.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)