Panaji, Jan 30 (PTI) The preliminary meeting of the Goa Assembly's House Committee on the Mhadei issue will be held on February 8, a senior official said on Monday.

Joint Secretary of the legislature department Hercules Noronha has issued a notice to all members of the House Committee to be present on February 8 at 3.30 pm to discuss the issue.

The meeting will be of preliminary nature, he said.

The committee, led by State Water Resources Department Minister Subhash Shirodkar, was formed during the recently held Assembly session to discuss the Mhadei issue.

Goa and Karnataka are loggerheads over the diversion of water from Mhadei river.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks during a rally in Karnataka that the BJP has given the water to Karnataka has further escalated the matter, with Opposition parties in Goa demanding Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's resignation.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister said there will be no compromise on the Mhadei issue and that his government was working to protect the river water from being diverted.

