Panaji, May 4 (PTI) The BJP's Goa unit on Wednesday held a meeting with ministers in the state cabinet to discuss issues related to governance and review the government's performance.

The BJP's Goa desk in-charge C T Ravi, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the party's state unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade were present for the meeting.

“A review of all the departments was done during the meeting and a discussion about inter-departmental coordination was held,” state Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phaldesai told reporters.

The BJP leaders have asked all ministers to work as a team to govern the state well, he said.

The performance of the Sawant-led government in the last one and half months was reviewed during the meeting, the minister said.

“We were given guidance by the leaders on where we went wrong and what we need to do for future,” Phaldesai said, adding that the party will hold such review meetings on a monthly basis.

