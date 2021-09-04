Panaji (Goa) [India], September 4 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant attended and inaugurated various programmes in Shiroda Constituency on Saturday.

Sawant inaugurated the Shri Krishna Mandir Sabha Mandap at Peddem, Shiroda and laid the foundation stone for Market Complex.

While speaking on the occasion Sawant reiterated the government's efforts to work on the principle of Antyodaya which means to work for the last person of the society keeping aside differences of caste, creed and politics.

"The state government is working to achieve success in the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's New India, Clean India, Skill India and Make in India. The state government is working on ten point programmes which include health, housing, sanitation, financial security, social security, toilet, road, water, light, insurance, bank account for all," Sawant said.

Sawant said that his visit to every Constituency is to understand the problems faced by students, old age persons, ladies and every person of the society.

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Goa CM further said that the Ganesh Chaturthi festival is a symbol for Swayampurna. "As we make maximum use of the things around us in this festival, in every State Panchayat on every Saturday, Swayampurna Mitra is available to ensure that the government schemes and facilities are availed for the betterment of the people," he further said.

"People should meet this Swayampurna Mitra and see as to which scheme one is eligible," he added.

PM Modi will virtually discuss with all Sarpanchas, Panchas, Swayampurna Mitra and beneficiaries before October 2 regarding Swayampurna Mission.

"Goa is exporting around 25 per cent vegetables which shows that the start of Goa's journey towards becoming Swyampurna," Goa CM added.

"Employment Exchange is turned into model career centre from which unemployed are also engaged in the private sector. 162 schemes can be availed through the 'Know your Scheme portal," CM further added.

Chief Minister also announced that the inauguration of Mopa Airport will be held on August 15, 2022.

Chief Minister also inaugurated Chaturthi Bazar and gave permission to a special school at Shiroda Market.

Sawant also laid the foundation stone for development work at Saibaba Temple, Shiroda, for 300mm water pipeline at Bethora, road work of Jittonimatt and hot mixing of Road for various roads at Panchwadi. (ANI)

