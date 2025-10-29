Nagarcem (Goa) [India], October 29 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the new building of the Goa Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Board Sub Yard at Canacona, Nagarcem in the presence of Cabinet Minister Ramesh Tawadkar, and other dignitaries.

CM Sawant said that this new facility will further strengthen our agricultural infrastructure, empower local farmers, and promote sustainable rural development in the Canacona region. He appreciated the efforts of the Goa Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Board and all stakeholders who made this project possible, according to an official statement.

"I appreciate the efforts of the Goa Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Board and all stakeholders who made this project possible," the post said.

"Our government remains committed to supporting Goa's farming community by improving market access, storage, and value-chain systems ensuring that our farmers receive the recognition and returns they truly deserve," his post added.

CM Sawant also distributed forms under the Mhaje Ghar Yojana in Canacona, in the presence of the cabinet minister, local bodies representatives, officials, and other dignitaries.

Posting about the meeting on X, the Goa CM highlighted the government's committement on providing rightful ownership and housing security to Goan families, through the Mhaje Ghar Yojana.

Highlighting the government's commitment, he added, "The strong public turnout today affirmed how vital this scheme is for Goan families. Through Mhaje Ghar Yojana, we are committed to providing rightful ownership and housing security. I urge all eligible citizens to apply within the next six months." (ANI)

