Ambala, October 29: President Droupadi Murmu described her maiden flight in a Rafale fighter jet as an "unforgettable experience", expressing pride in India's defence capabilities after completing a sortie at the Ambala Air Force Station on Wednesday. In the visitor's book, the President shared her feelings by writing a brief note in which she wrote, "I am delighted to visit Air Force Station Ambala for my maiden flight on Rafale aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The sortie on Rafale is an unforgettable experience for me. This first flight on the potent Rafale aircraft has instilled in me a renewed sense of pride in the nation's defence capabilities. I congratulate the Indian Air Force and the entire team of Air Force Station, Ambala for organising this sortie successfully."

President Murmu, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, flew for about 30 minutes, covering nearly 200 kilometres before returning to the Air Force Station. The Rafale was flown by Group Captain Amit Gehani, Commanding Officer of No 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows'. The aircraft flew at a height of about 15,000 feet above sea level and at a speed of about 700 kilometres per hour. Before the sortie, the President was given a guard of honour and briefed on the operational capabilities of the Rafale and the Indian Air Force. The Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces also met with Shivangi Singh, India's first Rafale pilot, ahead of her mission.

Droupadi Murmu Takes Sortie in Rafale Fighter Jet

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh also flew a Rafale fighter jet from the same fleet, leading a formation sortie in coordination with the aircraft carrying the President. Ambala Air Force Station was the first base in India to receive Rafale aircraft from Dassault Aviation's facility in France. The 'Golden Arrows' Squadron, which operates the Rafales, received a Unit Citation from the Chief of Air Staff during the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations for its role in Operation Sindoor. President Murmu had earlier flown in a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet from Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam on April 8, 2023, making her the first President of India to take sorties in two fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force.