Dona Paula (Goa) [India], June 21 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant led the International Day of Yoga 2025 celebrations in the state, performing yoga at Dona Paula on Saturday.

The event saw participation from the Chief Secretary, Secretaries, school students, and Heads of Departments.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sawant said, " Along with me, the Chief Secretary, all Secretaries, school students, Heads of Departments participated here. Approximately at more than 15,000 locations across Goa, the International Yoga Day was celebrated here. Ministers, MLAs, and all school students participated in all these places."

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to all participants and credited Prime Minister Modi for promoting yoga globally.

" I express gratitude to all of them...PM Modi has given the message that Yoga is a gift for the world. So, I express gratitude to him as well.," he said.

Additionally, CM Sawant stated, "We should do Yoga every day."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, where he hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."

The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations. The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government and extended his appreciation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for hosting the event in Visakhapatnam.

He lauded their leadership as "inspiring" and described the state's initiative to promote yoga as "commendable."

Yoga is for everyone beyond boundaries, beyond backgrounds, beyond age or physical ability. It is a universal gift that unites humanity in health, harmony, and consciousness. Friends, I am truly delighted that we are gathered here in Visakhapatnam, a city that beautifully blends nature with progress. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chandrababu Naidu Garu and Pawan Kalyan for hosting such a wonderful event under your inspiring leadership. It is commendable that the state of Andhra Pradesh has taken this meaningful initiative to promote yoga," said PM Modi while addressing the gathering.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leading the main event of the 11th International Day of Yoga in Visakhapatnam, 11,000 personnel from the Eastern Naval Command, along with their family members, performed yoga onboard Indian Navy ships and across the Vizag coastline.

Over three lakh individuals joined him for a mass yoga session in the coastal city, reinforcing this year's message that 'yoga belongs to everyone' and brings the world together.

The Prime Minister recalled India's initiative at the United Nations in 2014 to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day, a move that received wide global support in record time. (ANI)

