Panaji (Goa) [India], July 18 (ANI): A delegation led by Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant will call on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Monday with respect to the inclusion of Goa's Dhangar Community in the ST Category.

As per the official press note by the Goa Chief Minister's Office, to read, "Delegation led by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, along with Deputy CM Babu Kavlekar and Urban Development Minister Milind Naik and Speaker Rajesh Patnekar will call on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on 19th July 2021 with respect to inclusion of Goa's Dhangar Community in the ST Category."

Sawant, along with PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar and Minister Milind Naik will meet the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari to discuss all issues related to National Highways projects in Goa. (ANI)

