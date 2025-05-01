Panaji (Goa) [India], May 1 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Amit Patkar on Thursday condemned the alleged assault on a police officer in Shivnagar Taki locality of Curchorem city in South Goa, calling it a "frightening indicator" of the collapse of law and order in the state.

According to a release from GPCC, the incident took place on Wednesday night when an on-duty police officer from the Quepem Police Station was allegedly attacked and manhandled by a group of intoxicated individuals while responding to an unrelated complaint.

"The incident is a frightening indicator of the complete collapse of law and order in Goa," Patkar said as quoted in the release.

He pointed out that the incident occurred in Curchorem, a constituency represented by BJP MLA Nilesh Cabral, and questioned whether the assailants were emboldened by political patronage.

"This is not merely an attack on an individual police officer -- it is an assault on the rule of law itself, enabled by the silence and inaction of the local MLA and the BJP government," Patkar stated.

The Congress leader called for the immediate arrest and strict prosecution of all individuals involved in the assault. He also demanded "clear accountability" from the Home Department on the failure to protect its officers.

The GPCC has also sought an independent inquiry to probe any possible political protection extended to the accused.

"If BJP leaders cannot protect police officers on duty, how will they protect the people of Goa? Goa is not Bihar -- we will not allow our state to descend into lawless chaos under the BJP's watch," Patkar added. (ANI)

