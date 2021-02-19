Panaji, Feb 19 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 45 and reached 54,466 on Friday, while the number of deaths increased by one and the recovery count by 56, an official said.

The state has so far seen 787 deaths and 53,181 people getting discharged, leaving it with 498 active cases, he said.

With 1,632 samples being examined on Friday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,79,780, he said.

