Panaji (Goa) [India], March 5 (ANI): A team of Goa Crime Branch has arrested two persons in raids conducted at different locations for allegedly possessing drugs and recovered over 10 kilograms of Ganja.

According to a statement on Thursday, "Crime branch conducted a raid on March 1 and arrested Rajesh, 38, with over five kg Ganja in Margao."

In another raid, on March 4, the team arrested Pandurang Pakhare, 47 with over four kg Ganja at Mapusa Bus Stand.

During the investigation, accused Rajesh admitted that he was going to supply the drugs in South Goa, while the other confessed that the drugs were to be supplied in North Goa.

Two separate FIRs have been registered. Further investigation in both cases is underway, the police said in the statement. (ANI)

