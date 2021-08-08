Panaji, Aug 8 (PTI) Former Goa AAP convener Elvis Gomes on Sunday joined the Congress in the presence of the state unit chief Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Digambar Kamat.

Also Read | Onam 2021: Kerala To Pay Rs 1,481.87 Crore of Social Welfare Pensions to 48 Lakh Poor People.

Gomes, a former bureaucrat, said the Congress was the only party which understood Goans.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Launch Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 at Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh on August 10.

Chodankar said more leaders from AAP and other outfits would join the Congress in the days to come.

Assembly polls are scheduled in the state in early 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)