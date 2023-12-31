Panaji (Goa) [India], December 31 (ANI): Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of New Year.

The Governor, in his message, stated that the New Year is a joyous event when we refresh our thoughts and prepare for new achievements.

"It is a time when we refresh our thoughts and renew our resolve to make improvements in our life. The New Year brings new hopes, aspirations, expectations and rejuvenates our lives," he said in a press note.

Pillai further urged the people of Goa to renew their commitment to live in unity and maintain the harmony and social solidarity of the State as it is the best time to diffuse differences, forgive bitterness, foster love and renew our friendship with fellow members of society.

Goa has always been a symbol of peace, harmony, and tolerance, and it should be our endeavour to preserve and enrich this legacy and share the joys and sorrows of each other, he said in his message.

"May this New Year rekindle in us the spirit of unity and compassion and promote peace and harmony," he added. (ANI)

