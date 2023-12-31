Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the country's longest sea bridge, on January 12, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

The 21.8-kilometre long bridge between Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district will bring down the journey from the current two hours to around 15-20 minutes, the CM said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate MTHL on January 12. This bridge will bring economic development and growth in areas connected to it," Shinde told reporters.

The MTHL will further connect to the arterial Mumbai Pune Expressway, which links the state's two largest cities, as per officials.

The MTHL is a 6-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometre of the stretch on sea and 5.50 km on land.

