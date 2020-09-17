Panaji (Goa) [India], September 17 (ANI): The decision regarding reopening of schools, especially for class X and XII will be taken only after October 2, in consultation with experts and considering the pandemic situation, Goa Chief MinisterPramod Sawant said on Thursday.

"Internet connectivity is still an issue for students in villages, the government will address this issue as soon as possible," said CM Sawant.

Also Read | Narendra Modi 70th Birthday: Vladimir Putin, Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel, Other World Leaders Greet Indian Prime Minister.

Earlier today, Sawant, who is also the state Education Minister chaired a meeting of education experts, top Education Department officials, and education sector stakeholders to discuss the New Education Policy, 2021, and to decide on the re-opening of schools.

Schools in the state have not re-opened since they were shut down in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Passes Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce Bill and Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

Sawant said that efforts were on to work out a system where students would be taught both offline and online, after taking the stakeholders into confidence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)