Panaji, May 25 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the state government has urged the state election commission (SEC) to postpone the upcoming panchayat polls by three months.

Speaking to reporters here, Sawant said the government has moved a file to the SEC seeking postponement of the panchayat elections, which were scheduled to be held next month.

The monsoon season is approaching and it would be difficult to hold elections in such an atmosphere, he said.

The chief minister further said that the state government has decided to appoint administrators for each of the panchayats, after the tenure of current panchayat bodies expires in June.

Sawant said the OBC commission should decide on the reservation of wards for the Other Backward Classes as per the Supreme Court's directives.

The state government does not want to go ahead with the elections without the reservation of wards for the OBCs, he added.

