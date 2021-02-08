Panaji, Feb 8 (PTI) Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that the country was witnessing a "breed" of compulsive agitators, or "adolan jeevi", Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said his coastal state was also suffering due to such elements.

In a tweet, Sawant said "PM Shri @NarendraModi ji has correctly said we need to be aware of the #andolanjivi and be cautioned about the new #FDI. Goa has also suffered from a similar design".

While Sawant did not specify who he was talking about, it was possibly a reference to protests against rail track doubling, highway expansion and power transmission line laying projects in Goa over the past few weeks.

