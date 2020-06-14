India News | Goa Health Minister Reviews COVID-19 Situation in Margao

Margao (Goa) [India], June 14 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Sunday conducted a detailed review meeting over COVID-19 situation in Margao and assured former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat that all the standard operating procedures (SoPs) will be strictly followed in the city.

He said that the government will also screen people at Azad Nagar and ESI quarters.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets).

"I have assured the former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat that all the protocols and government SoPs will be strictly implemented in Margao and nearby area with positive cases. We will also be screening people at Azad Nagar and ESI quarters," Rane said in a Facebook post.

"We shall put forth all the issues raised during the meeting to the Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and to the state executive committee for their consideration. Our health officials are vigorously fighting this battle in the interest of our people of Goa," he added.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities.

The state has reported 41 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, said the Health Department.

As per the bulletin by the state health department, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 564 while the recovery count stands at 74. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)