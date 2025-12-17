Hansa (Goa) [India], December 17 (ANI): The Indian Navy will achieve another key milestone on Wednesday with the commissioning of INAS 335 'Osprey,' its second MH-60R helicopter squadron, at INS Hansa in Goa, further strengthening its maritime surveillance and combat capabilities.

The commissioning ceremony will be held in the presence of Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, who will be the chief guest at the event. With the induction of the squadron, the Navy's operational footprint in maritime security, surveillance, and undersea warfare is expected to receive a major boost.

Also Read | India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner, Says It Expects Yunus’ Government to Ensure Safety of Indian Mission.

Speaking to ANI, Commanding Officer of INAS 335, Captain Dhirender Bisht, NM, said the squadron's induction marks a crucial step toward enhancing the Navy's operational readiness.

"The commissioning of INAS 335 marks the induction of the Indian Navy second MH-60R Squadron, significantly enhancing our maritime surveillance, strike and multirole helicopter capability. It is a major milestone in strengthening fleet operations and maritime security. It will function as the eyes, ears and first hunters of the fleet, providing real-time situational awareness, undersea warfare capability and rapid response across our vast maritime spaces," he said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Horror: 3 Including 2 Minors Arrested for Gang-Raping a Woman in Front of Husband in Thoothukudi.

Highlighting the operational strengths of the MH-60R helicopters, Senior Pilot of INAS 335, Lieutenant Commander Prakhar Bhargava, described the platform as the most advanced helicopter currently in service with the Indian Navy.

"MH-60R is the most advanced helicopter with the Indian Navy. It is an all-weather aircraft that can operate both day and night. Its exceptional stability, long endurance and state-of-the-art weapons and sensors make it a potent platform for any operational environment for the Indian Navy, whether it is anti-submarine warfare, surface surveillance or search and rescue missions. The versatility and modern technology of the aircraft provide the Indian Navy the capability to carry out any mission in the toughest conditions," he said.

The advanced weapons, sensors, and avionics suite make the helicopter a versatile and capable asset for the Indian Navy, enhancing its ability to address conventional and asymmetric threats. The aircraft has been fully integrated with fleet operations and has proven its worth on numerous occasions.

The Indian Navy will receive a significant fillip in its integral aviation capabilities with the commissioning of the squadron. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)