Panaji, Feb 2 (PTI) A lawyer was arrested for allegedly stealing cash and gold from the evidence room of a court in Panaji in Goa, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused, a criminal lawyer from Valpoi, had hid himself in toilet of the court on Tuesday evening and stole cash and gold after staff left for the day, Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan told reporters.

"The exact worth of the loot is yet to be ascertained. After leaving the court building from the rear exit, the accused first went towards south Goa and then turned to his hometown Valpoi, located 60 kiloemtres from Panaji," he said.

The case was cracked within 24 hours after eight police teams, including from the Crime Branch, were formed, he said.

"The accused is also allegedly involved in a rioting case and a fatal accident," SP Valsan said.

