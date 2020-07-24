Panaji, Jul 24 (PTI) Twenty years after its inauguration, the Goa Legislative Assembly complex near here will get a facelift soon at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

Goa State Infrastructure Development Corp (GSIDC), in its meeting here on Thursday, cleared a proposal to renovate the assembly complex, which was inaugurated in 2000 by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Also Read | India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 49,310 Cases & 740 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

The building is located at Porvorim village, next to Panaji, and houses assembly hall and several government offices.

Major facelift work related to the Goa Legislative Assembly complex willbe taken up with a project cost of around Rs 7 crore, a GSIDC spokesman said.

Also Read | Realme 6i Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12:30 PM, Watch Live Streaming of Realme's Launch Event.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant chaired the meeting of the state-run corporation.

The meeting discussed various aspects pertaining to GSIDC and major decisions were taken, he said.

Works related to the Goa Dental College and Hospital at Bambolim were approved and they will be completed within the next six months, the spokesman said.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing construction of a new high court complex which is likely to be completed by December, he said.

GSIDC will build a one stop centre at Bambolim for women affected by violence in the society, the spokesman said.

Such women would be provided medical and legal help along with counselling at the centre, he said. PTI RPS RSY RSY 07240934 NNNN the 78th but the hosts were not able to get the winner despite some good chances near the end. They wanted a penalty for a hand ball inside the area in the final minutes but video review let the game continue.

Leganés was unbeaten in the last five rounds, with three wins and two draws. The team from southern Madrid last played in the second division in 2015-16.

Madrid played without some regular starters and others were substituted early in the second half.

MESSI DOUBLE

Messi's double helped Barcelona close the league season on a positive note after a 2-1 home loss to Osasuna in the second-to-last-round.

Ansu Fati, Luis Suárez and Nelson Semedo also scored for Barcelona, which had already secured second place in advance.

Messi ended with four more goals than Madrid striker Karim Benzema to clinch his fourth scoring title in a row.

Barcelona now turns its focus to its Aug. 8 home game against Napoli in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The first leg, played before the break, ended 1-1.

"We have important things to play for," Messi said.

"We needed some tranquility to clear our heads and come back with more desire than ever."

EUROPA LEAGUE SPOTS Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Granada grabbed the Europa League spots in the final round.

Villarreal routed Eibar 4-0 to finish in fifth place, Real Sociedad drew 1-1 at Atlético Madrid to end sixth and Granada defeated Athletic Bilbao 4-0 to earn seventh.

The Champions League spots had already been clinched by Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Sevilla.

Cádiz and Huesca have already secured promotion to the first division. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)