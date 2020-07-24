Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will officially launch the Realme 6i handset in India. The mobile phone is listed on Flipkart and some of its key specifications are revealed. The firm will introduce the mobile phone as a rebranded version of Realme 6s that was launched in Europe this May. The online launch event will commence at 12:30 pm & can be streamed via Realme's official YouTube & other social media handles. Interested users can also watch the live telecast of Realme 6i smartphone's launch event by clicking on the below embedded-video. Realme 6i Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Realme 6i is likely to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & a 90Hz refresh rate. The mobile phone could come equipped with a quad rear camera system featuring a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor & a macro lens.

Realme 6i Launching Today in India (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The smartphone might get a 16MP selfie snapper. The Realme 6i will come powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processor. The handset will be fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery with 30W flash charging support.

Realme 6i Battery (Photo Credits: Realme India Twitter)

The stunning phone is expected to come in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage & might be offered in Eclipse Black & Lunar White shades. Realme 6s runs on Android 10 based Realme UI, so the Realme 6i could get the same operating system.

Realme 6i India Launch (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Additionally, the mobile device is likely to come with Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Realme 6s smartphone is priced at EUR 199 (approximately Rs 17,300). So we expect Realme 6i smartphone's India price to be somewhere around it.

