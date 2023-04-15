North Goa (Goa) [India], April 15 (ANI): A woman from Uganda was arrested by Goa Police for overstaying in India, a police official said on Friday.

The sub-divisional police officer of Goa Police Mapusa Jivba Dalvi mentioned that the accused citizen from Uganada was staying in Anjuna without possessing valid travel documents.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Youth Stabbed to Death With Knife in Ambedkar Nagar Area; Five Arrested.

One Ugandan national lady has been arrested for overstaying in India by Anjuna Police.

"On April 14, a Uganda national named Nantongo Latifah, aged 34 yrs was found presently staying at Anjuna, Bardez Goa. After regular checks, it was found that she was staying in Goa/India without possessing valid travel documents. She has contravened the provisions of the Foreigners Act 1918 and Foreigners Act 1946," the police official said.

Also Read | Asad Ahmed Encounter: Atiq Ahmad Seeks Permission From Magistrate To Attend Funeral of His Son.

The police official further mentioned that the case has been registered at Anjuna Police Station.

"In this connection, Anjuna PS immediately registered an FIR and arrested the accused," the official said.

The investigation into the matter is underway, a police official informed.

"The case is under investigation with of Anjuna Police Station under the supervision of Police Inspector Prashal Dessai," the official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)