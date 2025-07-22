Panaji, Jul 22 (PTI) The Goa police are using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as "Spot the Scam" and "Radical Content Analyser" to detect and prevent cybercrime, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Aleixo Reginaldo, Sawant informed the state assembly that the two tools had enhanced the police's capabilities in tackling cybercrime.

Also Read | Student Suicide in Bengaluru: Final-Year Architecture Student Ends Life in Nelamangala, Records Video Blaming Peers for Ragging.

He said Spot the Scam is a browser-based platform that empowers citizens and law enforcement officers to instantly analyse suspicious websites, phishing links, or mobile applications.

"By leveraging machine learning and pattern recognition techniques, the tool classifies links as 'safe', 'suspicious', or 'scam'. The system supports link verification in real time without requiring any app download and is designed to address rising cases of online frauds, especially targeting tourists and online consumers," Sawant said.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty Close Flat in Volatile Trade Market, Eternal Jumps Nearly 11%.

He said that the tool has been widely appreciated for its simplicity, scalability, and immediate impact in reducing online financial fraud.

The chief minister said that the cybercrime cell has also been using Radical Content Analyser, which was developed to detect hate speech and radical narratives circulating on social media and video platforms.

He said that the tool used sentiment analysis, linguistic pattern detection, and speech intensity mapping to flag harmful or extremist content in English, Hindi, and Urdu.

"Integrated within the social media monitoring Cell of Goa Police, the analyser provides explainable outputs with colour-coded risk scores and allows for early intervention in the interest of public order," he said.

Sawant said the system has enhanced the police force's ability to respond to viral threats and prevent communal tensions.

"Both these tools have been integrated into the Goa police cyber monitoring infrastructure and are actively used to identify threats and initiate appropriate enforcement measures," Sawant said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)