Panaji, Dec 9 (PTI) With the addition of 101 fresh cases of COVID-19, the count of infections in Goa reached 49,036 on Wednesday, an official from the health department said.

Apart from this, the toll in the coastal state rose to 703 after two more patients died of the infection during the day, the official said.

At least 132 patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 47,056, he said.

There are currently 1,277 active cases in the state, he said, adding that 1,610 samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 49,036, new cases 101, death toll 703, discharged 47,056, active cases 1,277, samples tested till date 3,64,672.

