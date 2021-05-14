Panaji, May 14 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload rose to 1,32,585, after 2,455 patients tested positive for the infection on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

With 61 casualties reported during the day, the toll has risen to 1,998, the official said.

At least 2,960 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 98,200, he said, adding that the coastal state is now left with 32,387 active cases.

With the addition of 6,769 samples tested on Friday, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 7,47,700, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,32,585, new cases 2,455, death toll 1,998, discharged 98,200, active cases 32,387, samples tested till date 7,47,700.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)