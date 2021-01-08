Panaji, Jan 8 (PTI) At least 83 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 105 recovered from the infection in Goa on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the count of infections in the coastal state reached 51,709, of which 50,088 patients have recovered from the infection, the official said.

As many as 744 people have died of the disease so far, and the state is now left with 877 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 2,087 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has reached 4,12,662, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 51,709, new cases 83, death toll 744, discharged 50,088, active cases 877, samples tested till date 4,12,662.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)