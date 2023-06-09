Panaji (Goa) [India], June 9 (ANI): The Directorate of Education, Goa has issued a circular announcing the closure of all educational institutions on Saturday.

A decision in this regard has been taken due to the extreme heat and delay in the monsoon season. The circular seeks to ensure the well-being and safety of students and staff.

"Due to extreme heat and delay of the monsoons in the state, it is decided by the competent authority to close down all institutions on 10/06/2023," reads the circular.

"All the heads of Govt/Govt aided/unaided primary/middle/secondary/higher secondary and special schools are hereby requested to compensate for the academic loss in future, if any," it added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 8. 'Normal' onset of monsoon in India is June 1 so there has been nearly a week delay in its onset this year. The IMA had forecasted that the monsoon will land in Kerala on June 4.

The heat has been so intense in Goa on Friday that several schools in the state decided to have done with the classes before their scheduled time. The decision also comes in the wake of parents voicing their concern for their children's safety in the high temperatures. (ANI)

